Gardaí appeal for information on man's death in Dublin on Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for information on the death of a 55-year-old man in the Navan Road area earlier this week.

Gardaí at Cabra, Co Dublin are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the man’s death on Wednesday 27 November.

His body was found at a residence that morning. It was removed for post-mortem which was conducted the following day.

Gardaí are looking for information from people who were in this area on Thursday 14 November.

Superintendent William Carolan said: “As part of the investigation, Gardaí wish to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Navan Road from Our Lady Help of Christians Parish Church to the Halfway House in Ashtown on Thursday 14th November between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.”

Gardaí said they particularly want to speak to road users with camera footage travelling in the area at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cabra Garda station on 01-6667400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.