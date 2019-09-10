Off-duty garda assaulted after confronting burglary gang in Dublin

AN OFF-DUTY garda was assaulted by three men at the weekend after he intervened in a suspected burglary attempt.

The 27-year-old garda was travelling home from his shift at around 5pm on Saturday when he noticed three men acting suspiciously at Glenalbyn Road in Stillorgan, Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said the officer “blocked their path with his motorcycle after identifying himself as a garda”.

The three men got into their vehicle and drove it at the garda, injuring him. It is understood the men also assaulted the garda before fleeing the scene.

The officer was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.