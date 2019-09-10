This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Off-duty garda assaulted after confronting burglary gang in Dublin

The garda was on his way home when he noticed three men acting suspiciously.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 6:05 AM
46 minutes ago 3,291 Views 4 Comments
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock

AN OFF-DUTY garda was assaulted by three men at the weekend after he intervened in a suspected burglary attempt.

The 27-year-old garda was travelling home from his shift at around 5pm on Saturday when he noticed three men acting suspiciously at Glenalbyn Road in Stillorgan, Dublin. 

A garda spokesperson said the officer “blocked their path with his motorcycle after identifying himself as a garda”. 

The three men got into their vehicle and drove it at the garda, injuring him. It is understood the men also assaulted the garda before fleeing the scene. 

The officer was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. 

