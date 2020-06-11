Investigation launched after garda member accidentally shoots himself in Dublin

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have launched an investigation after a member of the force accidentally shot himself with an official garda firearm.

It is understood the officer was carrying out his duties when the firearm was accidentally discharged. He has been brought to hospital with what have been described as minor injuries.

It is understood the incident happened near Pembroke Road in Dublin 4 this afternoon.

Gsoc is now investigating the incident.

A garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána have commenced an investigation following the accidental discharge of an official firearm. The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm on Thursday 11th June, 2020 in the Dublin area. A Garda member is receiving treatment in a Dublin hospital for minor injuries.

“The matter has been referred to GSOC for under Section 102 of An Garda Síochána Act, 2005 as per protocol. No further information is available at this time.”