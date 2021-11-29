Gardaí launch investigation after body found in Kerry

GARDAÍ IN KERRY have said they are investigating “all the circumstances” around the discovery of a body earlier today.

The body of a man was discovered in a vehicle in Abbeydorney, Co Kerry this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene his body was removed from the scene to the mortuary at Kerry University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.

The scene has been preserved, pending an examination from the Garda Technical Bureau.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson added.