Gardaí launch investigation after body found in Kerry

GARDAÍ IN KERRY have said they are investigating “all the circumstances” around the discovery of a body earlier today.
The body of a man was discovered in a vehicle in Abbeydorney, Co Kerry this morning.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene his body was removed from the scene to the mortuary at Kerry University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.
The scene has been preserved, pending an examination from the Garda Technical Bureau.
“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson added.
