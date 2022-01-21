Gardaí probe claim that man's dead body was taken to post office in bid to withdraw his pension

GARDAI HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after the body of a recently deceased man was brought into a post office in the hope of withdrawing his pension.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the force is investigating all the circumstances around the death of a man in the Carlow area overnight.

However, they would not comment on the exact nature of the death. A post-mortem will be carried out on the elderly man which will decide the course of the investigation, gardaí said.

Local sources in Carlow told The Journal that two men arrived into a local post office in the county this morning and attempted to “prop up” an elderly man and asked to withdraw his pension.

Advertisement

It was only when the woman behind the counter asked about the condition of the deceased man that the two men panicked, dropped the body and ran out of the post office.

A garda spokesman said: “The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested. A post mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation. No further information is available at this time.”