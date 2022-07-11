Gardaí launch investigation into alleged IRFU international ticket fraud

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into an alleged fraud involving tickets for Irish international rugby matches.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives based in Munster who specialise in economic crime.

A number of people involved in the Munster Branch of the union have been spoken to by gardaí and detailed statements have been taken, The Journal has learned.

The detectives managing the probe will put together a file and it will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who will then decide if a crime has been committed.

No arrests have been made.

Sources said that the investigation, which is at an advanced stage, is centred around the supply of tickets normally set aside for a specific group.

Around 40 tickets are normally set aside for this purpose for each match.

The Garda probe is focused on upwards of 200 tickets, across a number of matches, and officers are said to have received evidence from a whistleblower who contacted them initially.

It is understood the whistleblower raised concerns the tickets were not reaching their intended recipients.

A spokesperson for the IRFU said the body is fully co-operating with the investigation and the matter is focused on the Munster Branch.

“The IRFU have been advised by the Munster Branch that they are assisting Gardaí with a complaint relating to the allocation of a small number of international tickets. The matter is being dealt with by the Munster Branch,” they said.

A spokesperson for Munster Rugby said:

“In recent months Munster Rugby have assisted Garda inquiries into a complaint they received regarding the allocation of a small number of international match tickets to [a specific group].”

“We remain available to the Gardaí, but we do not anticipate that any further action will arise,” they said.

A statement has been requested from the Garda Press Office.