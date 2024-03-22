Armed gardaí in Cork arrest on-the-run chief suspect for Cobh murder

LAST UPDATE | 45 minutes ago
THE ON-THE-RUN chief suspect in the murder of a Cobh man last week has been arrested following an operation by the Cork Armed Support Unit (ASU).
The Journal has learned that the man was arrested in Cappoquin, Co Waterford in a Bed and Breakfast in a raid tonight by armed gardaí.
The suspect had been on the run for the last seven days since the murder of Ian Baitson, (33) in the harbour town. Armed raids and searches had taken place across southern counties for the man over the last week.
It is understood that the investigation team received information that he was hiding out in a location in North Cork.
The ASU entered took the man into custody without any injuries.
A garda spokesperson confirmed the operation and said: “Gardaí investigating the murder of Ian Baitson have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder.
“The man is currently detained at a Cork Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”
Ian Baitson (33), who was working as a chef in Cobh, suffered a serious slash wound to his leg when he was set upon on Friday night in the forecourt of a service station in the Newtown area of the town shortly before 9pm.
A young student, 18-year-old Arian Hanitzsch has told Cork’s 96FM how he was one of the first on the scene in the aftermath.
A German student studying in Cobh, Hanitzsch used his skills learned from the Fire Service in Germany to place a makeshift tourniquet and performing CPR on the victim before the emergency services arrived.
Ian Baitson was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment on Friday evening. His death was confirmed yesterday.
The investigation team are the same group of gardaí involved in the investigation into the murder of Tina Satchwell.
Both the suspect and the man who died are from Cobh and have lived there since they were children. Both men are believed to be well known to each other.
Gardaí believe that Ian Baitson had arranged to meet the man in a carpark at the local shop. There is clear CCTV of the incident and it is believed the gardaí are happy that the suspect acted alone.
They also believe that the weapon used was a sword or machete-like weapon and caused massive injuries to the victim when he raised his leg instinctively to protect himself.
Sources have said that the victim was defenceless when he was attacked and “posed no threat whatsoever to the suspect”.
