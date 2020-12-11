#Open journalism No news is bad news

50 garda sergeants appointed to inspector without new promotion competition

The gardaí had previously competed in a promotion campaign but were not offered posts.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 11 Dec 2020, 5:18 PM
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has promoted 50 sergeants to the rank of inspector to fill urgent vacancies.
THE GARDA COMMISSIONER Drew Harris has promoted 50 sergeants to the rank of Inspector without the need of a fresh promotion competition.

The inspectors were formally notified of their promotion yesterday by the human resources section of Garda Headquarters – they take effect from December 8.

Sources have said that Mr Harris sought to bypass the normal new competition approach as garda management identified an urgent need for sergeants and inspectors.

Promotions to middle management and operational supervisory roles in An Garda Siochana normally occur following a competition in which qualified gardaí take an exam and interview.

The gardaí who are successful in this competition are then given a number and the promotions are offered based on the place attained on the list and the amount of positions available.

This process was bypassed this time, according to a Garda statement, as the promoted inspectors had previously completed a competition but were not appointed as there were not enough posts.

“As part of our new Operating Model, An Garda Síochána has received sanction to increase the number of Inspectors within the organisation.

“These Inspectors will be deployed in each Garda Division to support Senior Management in the delivery of front-line policing and a quality local service to communities. 

“The Commissioner has promoted 50 Sergeants to the rank of Inspector who had successfully completed a recent internal promotion competition but for whom there were no vacancies at the time,” a garda spokesman said.

A previous batch of gardaí were promoted to sergeant in the same manner and assigned supervisory roles.

