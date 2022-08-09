GSOC investigating Co Monaghan road incident for possible Garda involvement

THE GARDA SÍOCHÁNA Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is seeking assistance from the public in an investigation of a road traffic incident that took place last night at approximately 9.15pm near Corraskea, in Co. Monaghan.

GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen a 2005 Silver Volkswagen Passat with a blue rear right door on the R183 Ballybay to Clones road, between 8.30 and 9.15 pm, including any interaction with An Garda Síochána.

GSOC received a referral under s.102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, from a Garda Superintendent in Monaghan.

Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

The scene of the incident is being preserved, and GSOC investigators are in attendance along with forensic collision investigators.

A number of members of the public appear to have sustained injuries in the incident.

The matter is now being investigated by GSOC in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

GSOC would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.