Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 3 October 2022
Advertisement

Garda investigate as cyclist injured in collision in Sligo

A garda spokesperson said that the incident happened on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout in Sligo on Sunday.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 3 Oct 2022, 7:19 AM
1 hour ago 3,955 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5882624
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation a collision in which a cyclist, who is in her 70s, was injured.

A garda spokesperson said that the incident happened on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout in Sligo on Sunday.

It involved a cyclist and a car – the car driver was not injured in the collision. 

“The collision occurred at around midday. The cyclist, a woman aged in her 70s, was later taken to Sligo University Hospital where she is continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries.

“A technical examination of the scene is currently underway and the road remains closed at this time. Diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a spokesperson said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie