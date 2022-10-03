Garda investigate as cyclist injured in collision in Sligo

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation a collision in which a cyclist, who is in her 70s, was injured.

A garda spokesperson said that the incident happened on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout in Sligo on Sunday.

It involved a cyclist and a car – the car driver was not injured in the collision.

“The collision occurred at around midday. The cyclist, a woman aged in her 70s, was later taken to Sligo University Hospital where she is continuing to receive treatment for serious injuries.

“A technical examination of the scene is currently underway and the road remains closed at this time. Diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a spokesperson said.