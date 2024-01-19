Advertisement
County Carlow

Gardaí launch investigation into disappearance of seized drugs from garda station

1 hour ago

A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION has been launched into how a large quantity of seized drugs vanished from a garda station in County Carlow, The Journal has learned. 

It is understood that a quantity of cannabis, believed to be in the region of €100,000, went missing from a room in the station in recent days.

These drugs were seized in an operation in the county and were being stored there.

When it was discovered they were missing senior gardaí immediately launched a criminal investigation and have carried out searches and forensic examinations.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that a probe was underway to locate the drugs.

“A criminal investigation is currently underway following reports that a significant amount of seized drugs were removed from a Garda Station in the East of the country. Enquires are ongoing. No additional information is available at this time,” the spokesperson said. 

