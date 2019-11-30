Gardaí appeal for information after man shot several times in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing for information after a man was shot in Ballyvolane yesterday evening.

A 41-year-old man was approached by a lone gunman at around 7.40pm yesterday and shot a number of times as he was getting out of a car in the Chapelgate area of Ballyvolane on the north side of Cork City.

Gardaí said it’s understood the gunman fled from the scene on foot.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and an incident room has been established at Watercourse Road Station. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Chapelgate area between 7pm and 7.45pm and are also appealing to anyone with camera footage – including dashcam – from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.