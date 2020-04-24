Gardaí appeal for information after shots fired at house in Ballyfermot

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in Ballyfermot last night.

A number of shots were fired at a house on Oranmore Road at approximately 10pm last night, causing damage to a window.

There were no injuries during the incident and a technical examination of the scene is due to take place today.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200.