Friday 24 April, 2020
Gardaí appeal for information after shots fired at house in Ballyfermot

By Cónal Thomas Friday 24 Apr 2020, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 4,814 Views 1 Comment
File Photo
Image: PA Images
File Photo
File Photo
Image: PA Images

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in Ballyfermot last night. 

A number of shots were fired at a house on Oranmore Road at approximately 10pm last night, causing damage to a window. 

There were no injuries during the incident and a technical examination of the scene is due to take place today. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200.

