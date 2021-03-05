Gardaí renew appeal for information over 2014 murder of Paul Gallagher

An Garda Síochána made appeals for public information at the time and on ‘Crimecall’ in September 2014. A number of arrests have been made in relation to this investigation. No person has been charged with the murder of Paul Gallagher to date.
Today at Trim Circuit Court a 34-year-old male was convicted and imprisoned for withholding information in relation to the murder of Paul Gallagher contrary to Section 9 Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.
A garda spokesman said: “With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.
“Anyone with information can contact investigating Gardaí at Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”
