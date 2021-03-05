Gardaí renew appeal for information over 2014 murder of Paul Gallagher

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal over the 2014 murder of Paul Gallagher.

Paul (26) was shot dead in a field at Ballymacan, Slane, Meath on Monday 28 July 2014.

At around 10.30pm that night, Paul travelled to Ballymacan, Collon in the company of a man. In Tullyallen village prior to arriving at Ballymacan, they were joined by two other men. Paul’s body was discovered in a field two days later and reported to An Garda Síochána. Paul Gallagher died from a number of gunshot wounds.

An Garda Síochána made appeals for public information at the time and on ‘Crimecall’ in September 2014. A number of arrests have been made in relation to this investigation. No person has been charged with the murder of Paul Gallagher to date.

Today at Trim Circuit Court a 34-year-old male was convicted and imprisoned for withholding information in relation to the murder of Paul Gallagher contrary to Section 9 Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.