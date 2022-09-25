Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 25 September 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí seek witnesses after man is allegedly beaten unconscious by a group in Limerick City

The attack occured last Wednesday at around 3.30pm near the Milk Market area.

By David Raleigh Sunday 25 Sep 2022, 4:22 PM
5 minutes ago 577 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5876029
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses and dash cam footage after five males allegedly beat a man unconscious on a street in Limerick City the middle of the afternoon.

The attack occurred around 3.30pm, last Wednesday, at Mungret Street, situated close to the city’s famous Milk Market area.

Appealing for information Garda John Finnerty, Henry Street Garda Station said: “Last Wednesday, the 21st of September, a male was attacked by a gang of five males, he was viciously beaten and knocked unconscious.”

“He received a number of head injuries and he was later removed to Limerick University Hospital by ambulance and thankfully, he has now made a full recovery.”

“This was a vicious and pointless attack and as such has no place in our society,” said Garda Finnerty.

“The Gardaí at Henry Street are investigating and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the culprits involved – Unfortunately we do not have a description of them.”

Appealing for information, Garda Finnerty said there was “a large number of people either walking on Mungret St or driving by at the time of the attack at 3.30pm, and if you were one of them and you saw this attack, then please contact the Gardai at Henry Street Garda Station at 061-212400”.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer at Henry Street Garda Station, appealed for witness to two further assaults and a robbery in the Treaty City recently.

The first involved a man in his 20s who was attacked around 8.30pm, September 15, while “walking along near the junction of Roche’s Street and O’Connell St when another male on a bicycle cycled up and punched him in the head”, said Sgt Leetch.

The second incident which is being investigated by Gardaí at Roxboro Road station, involves a “teenage boy who was on his electric scooter in People’s Park, Saturday 17th September at 13.45 and he was suddenly pushed off his scooter by a male who ran off with it”, said Sgt Leetch.

“The People’s Park is busy on any Saturday afternoon so if you saw this robbery please contact Roxboro on 061-214340,” she added.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie