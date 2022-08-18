Man arrested for assault in Arklow

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the assault of a man in his 40s at a property in Arklow, County Wicklow, in the early hours of Tuesday, 2 August.

The arrested man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Advertisement

At approximately 2:30am on 2 August, Gardaí were alerted to an assault that occurred at a property in the Ashfield estate of Arklow.

The injured man remains in Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.