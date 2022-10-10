Gardaí arrest third man over fatal assault at Tralee cemetery

Thomas Dooley was killed in the incident at Rathass Cemetery

Thomas Dooley was killed in the incident at Rathass Cemetery

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a third man in connection to a fatal assault during a funeral at a cemetery in Co Kerry.

Thomas Dooley, aged in his 40s, was killed at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee last week.

Advertisement

Gardaí investigating the incident arrested a man this evening, the third arrest in the investigation to date.

The man, also in his 40s, is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene last week at the cemetery, where they found Thomas Dooley fatally wounded.

Sources told The Journal that gardaí believe the killing was linked to an ongoing feud.