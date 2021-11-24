Man, 51, seriously assaulted on busy Dublin road after rugby match

A MAN IN his 50s was assaulted on Haddington Road after the international rugby match in the Aviva Stadium at the weekend.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault which took place shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

A group of males approached and assaulted the 51-year-old man while he was walking on Haddington Road.

He sustained serious facial and head injuries and is continuing to receive treatment in hospital for injuries that are described as serious but not life-threatening.

“There was a significant number of people in the area at the time following the International Rugby match and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward,” gardaí said in a statement.

“They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage and motorists with dashcam from the Haddington Road area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to make it available to them.”

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Irishtown Garda Station 01 666 9600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.