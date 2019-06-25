This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New law will pave the way for gardaí to wear body cams

Front-line gardaí have been calling for the roll out of equipment like body cameras and tasers.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 6:10 AM
45 minutes ago 1,265 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4696169
Government is to ask the Data Protection Commission to advise on data protection issues in relation to rolling out bodycams.
Government is to ask the Data Protection Commission to advise on data protection issues in relation to rolling out bodycams.
Government is to ask the Data Protection Commission to advise on data protection issues in relation to rolling out bodycams.

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Charlie Flanagan will today seek Cabinet approval to draft new legislation to allow gardaí wear body-worn cameras.

The proposal for body-worn cameras is part of the implementation of the report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

Front-line gardaí have been calling on the organisation to catch-up with police forces around the world and roll out equipment like body cameras and tasers.

Body-worn cameras have increasingly become a feature of policing in other jurisdictions, such as in some areas of London

The cameras are used to gather evidence and provide police with their own recordings of situations they encounter on their beat.

In drafting the new laws for Ireland, the constitutional right to privacy and the European Convention on Human Rights will be considered. The Department of Justice will also consult with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, while government is to ask the Data Protection Commission to advise on data protection issues.

The proposed new law is understood to be part of the government’s plan to ensure An Garda Síochána is “among the best modern police forces in the world”.

Work on the proposed new legislation is already underway, and it is the department’s intention to have a draft Bill ready before the end of the year.

In addition to body-camera proposals, the minister will also bring proposals to Cabinet today on extending the circumstances in which CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) can be used. 

The law current covers CCTV and ANPR at fixed sites, with the minister proposing to extend this to mobile sites.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie