Gardaí seize €400k worth of cannabis and freeze €130k in bank account after raiding 'elaborate grow house'

GARDAÍ IN BLANCHARDSTOWN have seized €400,000 worth of mature cannabis plants following a raid yesterday evening.

A residence in Hazelbury Park, Dublin 15 was searched at around 7pm yesterday after gardaí obtained a search warrant following intelligence they had received.

During the search, gardaí discovered an “elaborate grow house” where much of the premises had been adapted to the cultivation of cannabis plants, along with an extensive ventilation system.

Approximately 450 mature cannabis plants were seized with an estimated street value of €400,000.

A second follow-up search was conducted at a residence on Cedarhurst Road in Dublin 7.

During this search, gardaí seized a large quantity of designer goods including bags, shoes and jewellery, along with a 181 Mercedes Benz car. All of these are suspected as being the proceeds of crime.

A bank account containing over €130,000 was also seized during the search operation.

No arrests have been made as of yet, and investigations remain ongoing.