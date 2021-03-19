#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 19 March 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí seize €400k worth of cannabis and freeze €130k in bank account after raiding 'elaborate grow house'

Gardaí also seized a car and a number of designer goods which they suspect to be the proceeds of crime.

By Sean Murray Friday 19 Mar 2021, 7:37 PM
10 minutes ago 806 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5386782
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN BLANCHARDSTOWN have seized €400,000 worth of mature cannabis plants following a raid yesterday evening.

A residence in Hazelbury Park, Dublin 15 was searched at around 7pm yesterday after gardaí obtained a search warrant following intelligence they had received.

During the search, gardaí discovered an “elaborate grow house” where much of the premises had been adapted to the cultivation of cannabis plants, along with an extensive ventilation system.

Approximately 450 mature cannabis plants were seized with an estimated street value of €400,000. 

A second follow-up search was conducted at a residence on Cedarhurst Road in Dublin 7.

During this search, gardaí seized a large quantity of designer goods including bags, shoes and jewellery, along with a 181 Mercedes Benz car. All of these are suspected as being the proceeds of crime. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A bank account containing over €130,000 was also seized during the search operation. 

No arrests have been made as of yet, and investigations remain ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie