Monday 23 January 2023
Three hospitalised after fight breaks out at CityWest refugee centre
Gardaí are at the scene.
1 hour ago

THREE MEN HAVE been hospitalised following a violent incident at the International Protection Centre for refugees in CityWest in the capital. 

Gardaí hve confirmed that a fight broke out at around 6.30pm this evening. 

Several men received injuries during the incident and three of them are currently in hospital for non ife-threatening inuries. 

Gardai told The Journal that no arrests have been made so far. 

A spokesman said: “At approximately 6:30pm this evening Gardaí were alerted to a public order incident at International Protection Accommodation in City West, following a disturbance involving a group of males.

“Three people were taken from the scene to hospital for assessment and treatment to minor injuries.”

Gardaí remain at the scene and no arrests have been reported at this time.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
