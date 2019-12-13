This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí urge people to report anyone they suspect is 'living on the proceeds of crime'

The appeal comes amid an ongoing investigation by gardaí in Dublin and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

By Órla Ryan Friday 13 Dec 2019, 11:32 AM
32 minutes ago 2,946 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931897
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for members of the public to contact them if they suspect someone they know is “living on the proceeds of crime”.

An Garda Síochána has also urged anyone who has been subjected to or has knowledge of any form of intimidation or extortion to report the matter so it can be fully investigated.

The appeal comes amid an ongoing investigation by gardaí in Dublin and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Gardaí yesterday arrested a man in his 60s after receiving evidence from CAB in October. They said this case is linked to a CAB investigation of a number of individuals in 2016.

The man was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He has since been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with relevant information to contact CAB on 01 666 3266, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.

