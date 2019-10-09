This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí in Louth hunt missing car after 'shots fired' in Ardee

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 12:09 PM
25 minutes ago
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH are seeking the public’s assistance to trace a car after shots were reportedly fired in the Arhturstown area of Ardee this morning. 

The car in question is an 11 WW-registered silver Toyota Avensis. 

Gardaí have advised members of the public not to approach the car if they see it.

They should instead report any sightings or information to gardaí by calling the emergency lines on 999 or 112, Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 .

