Gardaí investigating comments by priest which compared gay people to 'zombies'

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING comments made by a priest comparing gay people to zombies during a homily in Kilkenny almost two weeks ago.

Capuchin priest Br Tom Forde drew widespread criticism after he said zombies weren’t real but people could still be “physically alive but spiritually dead, morally rotten or at least infected,” according to multiple reports.

He reportedly went on to say: “It is visible in the abuse of drugs and alcohol, in adultery, fornication and homosexuality, as well as in the acceptance of abortion and contraception and in the move to legalise euthanasia”.

“The only way to deal with monsters is to stab or shoot them in the brain,” Forde said.

Gardaí have confirmed it is investigating the remarks after a complaint was made by a member of the public.

“Gardaí are investigating the contents of remarks made during a religious service held on 8 June, 2019 in Kilkenny and relevant publications,” a statement to TheJournal.ie said.

“The investigation commenced following a complaint from a member of the public. No further details are available at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Irish Capuchin Friars issued an apology following the service, in which it confirmed that the homily whichwas posted online had been removed, adding “on reflection, Fr Tom removed the blog as it was not his intention to cause hurt to anyone”.

“The Capuchin Order wishes to state that all are welcome in our churches, irrespective of sexual orientation.

“Unfortunate comments were made about homosexuality last Saturday, which gay people would have found hurtful, and we deeply regret this.

“When asked about gay people, Pope Francis has said, ‘Who am I to judge?’ and speaking to a gay man at an audience in the Vatican he said, ‘God made you like this and he loves you’.”

The Bishop of Ossary, Dermot Farrell also previously issued an apology stating:

“As followers of Christ, the Gospel we proclaim is about the welcome and inclusion of all; as every person – no matter their faith, or race, or sexual orientation – is made by God and is loved by God.

“Furthermore, when harm is done an apology is to be given,” he said.