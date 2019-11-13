This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí investigating seven targeted attacks on sex workers

Gardaí said the motive for the attacks appears to be monetary gain and that violence has been used.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 9:16 PM
1 hour ago 5,517 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4890922
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway into a number of “targeted attacks” on sex workers, primarily in the Dublin area.

Gardaí have said seven attacks have taken place on sex workers advertising services online since mid-October. 

On each occasion, an online appointment is made but when the parties involved meet, the sex worker is attacked and robbed by a number of men.

Gardaí said the motive for the attacks appears to be monetary gain and that violence has been used.

The attacks -  which have targeted both male and female sex workers – have been “terrifying incidents” for the injured parties, according to gardaí.

Investigation into these attacks are at an advanced stage, gardaí have said. 

Gardaí said the force are treating the victims with the “utmost sensitivity and confidentiality”.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with information on the attacks to contact the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666111 or any garda station.

