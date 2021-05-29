#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí arrest two men and seize €1.35m worth of cannabis herb in Meath operation

Detectives from the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched a car and a house during the operation.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 29 May 2021, 8:15 AM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested as anti-organised crime detectives seized €1.35m of cannabis in an operation in County Meath.

The men were detained during an operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

A spokesperson said the gardaí searched a car and a house and found more than 67kg of the drug. 

“A vehicle and one premises were searched as part of this operation. 67.5kg of Cannabis Herb (pending analysis) with a value of €1.35 million was discovered and seized.

“Two men, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested as part of this investigation and are currently detained at Finglas and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. Investigations are ongoing,” he said. 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

