Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 23-month-old girl from Roscommon

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in tracing a 23-month-old girl, who has been missing since Friday.

Jasmine Arshad, who is 23-months-old, was reported missing on Friday at 5.30pm.

Gardaí believe that Jasmine is with her father, 38-year-old Arshad Shiraz. Both are missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon,

It’s understood that Jasmine and her father travelled from Ballaghaderreen to Dublin on public transport at 1.35pm on Friday. Gardaí also believe that they arrived in the city at around 4.30pm.

A photograph of Arshad Shiraz.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information about Jasmine and her whereabouts to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí are also asking Jasmine’s father to urgently make contact with them.