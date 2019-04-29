This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí warn of websites offering 'fast and easy' loans to vulnerable people

‘Advance fee fraud’ websites can target those who can’t obtain loans because of a poor credit rating.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 29 Apr 2019, 9:22 AM
23 minutes ago 903 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4610646
Image: Shutterstock/Jirapong Manustrong
Image: Shutterstock/Jirapong Manustrong

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING the public about websites that are offering “quick” loans and which aren’t regulated by the Central Bank, known as “advance fee fraud”.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said a number of websites were targeting vulnerable people who have difficulty obtaining loans, because of a poor credit rating, for example.

These websites offer to process applications quickly, and can also claim that loans are available without the need for a good credit rating; without the need to provide collateral for the loan; or without having to provide any documentation apart from basic personal details.

Some of these firms also claim to be regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland when this is not the case.

How the scams work

The victim will apply for the loan, and receive a call or communication within a very short time, often minutes, informing them that their loan application has been approved and providing details of the amount of the loan and the monthly repayment.

The victim will then be asked to send an amount of money to the lender in advance of the loan amount being issued, with different reasons given for this advance fee. This could be because of an up-front fee, or to show that the victim has the ability to meet the loan repayments.

No loan is ever issued to the victim and the advance fee is lost.

Advice

Gardaí are advising people to be aware of the following warning signs:

  • The website will claim to offer a fast and easy way to apply for a loan on line
  • The loan will be approved very quickly and without checks on identity, the ability to pay or credit rating
  • No hard copy/paper documentation will be required by the lender
  • The lender will ask for a payment of some kind in advance of the loan being given to the applicant
  • The lender will not be authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland although it may claim that it is.

There may also be instances where a firm “clones” the details of an authorised entity by taking the details of an authorised entity and claiming to either be that entity or an associated entity.

Further information in respect of unauthorised firms that have already come to the attention of the Central Bank is available on the Central Bank’s website, but please be warned that there may be scams out there that have not yet come to the attention of the Central Bank.

The Gardaí are advising that you should never apply for a loan from an entity that is not authorised by the Central Bank; and always check the official Central Bank website to see if the firm is authorised by the Central Bank.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie