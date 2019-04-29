Gardaí warn of websites offering 'fast and easy' loans to vulnerable people

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING the public about websites that are offering “quick” loans and which aren’t regulated by the Central Bank, known as “advance fee fraud”.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said a number of websites were targeting vulnerable people who have difficulty obtaining loans, because of a poor credit rating, for example.

These websites offer to process applications quickly, and can also claim that loans are available without the need for a good credit rating; without the need to provide collateral for the loan; or without having to provide any documentation apart from basic personal details.

Some of these firms also claim to be regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland when this is not the case.

How the scams work

The victim will apply for the loan, and receive a call or communication within a very short time, often minutes, informing them that their loan application has been approved and providing details of the amount of the loan and the monthly repayment.

The victim will then be asked to send an amount of money to the lender in advance of the loan amount being issued, with different reasons given for this advance fee. This could be because of an up-front fee, or to show that the victim has the ability to meet the loan repayments.

No loan is ever issued to the victim and the advance fee is lost.

Advice

Gardaí are advising people to be aware of the following warning signs:

The website will claim to offer a fast and easy way to apply for a loan on line

The loan will be approved very quickly and without checks on identity, the ability to pay or credit rating

No hard copy/paper documentation will be required by the lender

The lender will ask for a payment of some kind in advance of the loan being given to the applicant

of the loan being given to the applicant The lender will not be authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland although it may claim that it is.

There may also be instances where a firm “clones” the details of an authorised entity by taking the details of an authorised entity and claiming to either be that entity or an associated entity.

Further information in respect of unauthorised firms that have already come to the attention of the Central Bank is available on the Central Bank’s website, but please be warned that there may be scams out there that have not yet come to the attention of the Central Bank.

The Gardaí are advising that you should never apply for a loan from an entity that is not authorised by the Central Bank; and always check the official Central Bank website to see if the firm is authorised by the Central Bank.