Gardaí to carry out high-visibility patrols ahead of Christmas as Operation Open City kicks off

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA is to carry out high-visibility patrols between now and Christmas Eve as part of an operation to keep transport moving in Dublin.

Operation Open City began at 1pm and Friday and will continue until 7pm on 24 December.

Gardaí have said the aim of the operation is to facilitate the movement of public transport and minimise traffic disruption to the general public through high visibility and enforcement activity in Dublin city.

During the operation, gardaí will patrol major arterial routes and link roads during peak periods of traffic movement. There will also be a particular focus on traffic management around car parks at major shopping areas to avoid traffic congestion.

Car parks will remain open throughout the city in the lead up to Christmas, but people are being urged to use public transport.

An Garda Síochána has provided the following safety advice for Christmas shoppers:

Be careful when withdrawing money from cash machines and financial institutions.

Mind your belongings when in crowded areas. Use a handbag or shoulder bag that can be held securely.

Don’t leave bags or valuables visible inside parked cars.

Park your car in a controlled car park and retain the parking ticket on your person.

Always lock your car securely when leaving it unattended, even for brief period.

Report any incident to gardaí, immediately.

Operation Open City is running alongside the Christmas and New York enforcement operation which will target lifesaver offences and intoxicated driving offences over the festive period.

It was also confirmed at the meeting of the Joint Policing Committee on 27 November that An Garda Síochána will increase its visibility in the city centre next month, and potentially beyond amid concerns about security after the Dublin riots.