Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Volkswagen car and financial documents seized after six searches in Longford

Eight dogs were taken into the care of the local Dog Warden.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 1:38 PM
20 minutes ago 1,869 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5383010
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ SEIZED ASSETS this morning as part of an investigation into an organised criminal group in Co Longford.

A 201 Volkswagen Passat, financial documents and electronic media were seized after six searches earlier today.

The Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit searched one professional and five residential premises.

Documents relating to asset ownership were also seized and financial accounts with over 37,000 were restrained under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Eight dogs were taken into the care of the local Dog Warden.

Tweet by @Garda Info Source: Garda Info/Twitter

The organised criminal group is suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, intimidations, unlicensed money lending and financial extortion.

Last year, the garda investigation into the group led to the seizure of caravans, vehicles and cash in Longford.

16 searches were carried out at 12 residential premises, three commercial premises and one professional premises, leading to the seizure of three caravans, 11 vehicles, and cash worth €110,000 and £14,000.

