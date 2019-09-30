This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí recover 'very valuable' 17th Century chalice that was stolen in 1998

The chalice was advertised to be auctioned in Dublin city during the week.

By Órla Ryan Monday 30 Sep 2019, 6:57 AM
The chalice after it was recovered.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED a “very valuable” 17th Century chalice that was stolen during a burglary in Ardee town Co Louth in 1998.

During the same year, the safe the chalice was stolen from was located in Tallaght in Dublin without its contents. The chalice remained unaccounted for until recent days.

The chalice was advertised to be auctioned in Dublin city during the week, and gardaí in Ardee were alerted to the auction and the chalice was seized by gardaí in Dublin.

The chalice was taken back to Ardee where it was positively identified.

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the burglary that occurred in 1998.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of the chalice since 1998 have been asked to contact Ardee Garda station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

