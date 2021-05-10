Gardaí have released a man they were questioning in relation to the murder of a Drogheda teenager

GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED a man they were questioning in relation to the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda last year.

Gardaí believe that the teenager was murdered and dismembered in the Louth town in January 2020.

Detectives arrested a man, in his late 20s, on Saturday as part of the ongoing investigation.

A garda spokesperson said he was released this morning without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Three other men were arrested as part of the investigation on Monday. They were all released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on 12 January, 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager’s dismembered body parts were found in a holdall bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of the capital.

Comments have been turned off for legal reasons.