Gardaí renew appeal after armed robbery at Dublin post office

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE armed robbery that took place outside a post office in Dublin yesterday are continuing to appeal for information.

The robbery took place outside An Post in Crumlin Village on Thursday at approximately 11.40am.

An unidentified man, who was dressed in An Post clothing, produced a firearm towards a cash-in-transit employee who was entering the post office at that time. A box with a large sum of cash was taken and the man fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The box taken during the robbery is a distinctive looking red and black box. The notes contained in this box have now been exposed to a green dye, Gardaí said.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have come across bank notes with green dye, to come forward to them. Gardaí are also asking retailers to be alert to the possible circulation of these green stained notes and to notify Gardaí if they come in to contact with them.

The unidentified man left the scene on a bicycle with the red and black box. He fled down Windmill Road, in the direction of the Kildare Road in Crumlin. He was wearing a genuine An Post jacket at the time.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity near Crumlin Village Post Office between 10am–12.30pm to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who were in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to make this available.

Crumlin Garda Station can be contacted on 01 666 6200 and the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.