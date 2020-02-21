Mercedes Benz and €5,000 in cash seized in CAB investigation into Moldovan gang

The Criminal Assets Bureau carried out the raid on a house in Louth.

A WHITE MERCEDES Benz and €5,000 in cash were among the items seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau during a raid in Louth linked to a Moldovan gang.

The raid was carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau, alongside the Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit, at a residence in Louth this morning.

An expert property valuation professional also assisted in the raid, during which the €5,000 in cash was seized along with a white AMG Mercedes Benz C200 coupe, with a 171 registration.

CAB also seized various electronic devices including laptops and mobile phones, as well as assorted documents and banking records.

A court restraining order was also secured in relation to approximately €30,000 in a bank.

Source: Garda Press Office/Criminal Assets Bureau

A garda spokesperson said that this “ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation is targeting assets linked to a Moldovan Organised Crime Group suspected of being heavily involved in the sale and supply of illicit drugs”.

The investigation is focused on the purchase and re-development of the property searched today by Gardaí.

The spokesperson said that this morning’s operation was a “significant development” in identifying assets linked to the gang.