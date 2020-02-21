This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 February, 2020
Mercedes Benz and €5,000 in cash seized in CAB investigation into Moldovan gang

Gardaí said that the investigation was focused on the ‘extensive redevelopment’ of a house.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 21 Feb 2020, 10:52 AM
46 minutes ago 7,218 Views 10 Comments
The Criminal Assets Bureau carried out the raid on a house in Louth.
Image: Garda Press Office/Criminal Assets Bureau
Image: Garda Press Office/Criminal Assets Bureau

A WHITE MERCEDES Benz and €5,000 in cash were among the items seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau during a raid in Louth linked to a Moldovan gang. 

The raid was carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau, alongside the Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit, at a residence in Louth this morning. 

An expert property valuation professional also assisted in the raid, during which the €5,000 in cash was seized along with a white AMG Mercedes Benz C200 coupe, with a 171 registration. 

CAB also seized various electronic devices including laptops and mobile phones, as well as assorted documents and banking records. 

A court restraining order was also secured in relation to approximately €30,000 in a bank. 

87012024_10157839018643001_5808810312832385024_o Source: Garda Press Office/Criminal Assets Bureau

A garda spokesperson said that this “ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation is targeting assets linked to a Moldovan Organised Crime Group suspected of being heavily involved in the sale and supply of illicit drugs”. 

The investigation is focused on the purchase and re-development of the property searched today by Gardaí. 

The spokesperson said that this morning’s operation was a “significant development” in identifying assets linked to the gang.

