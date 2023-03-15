Advertisement

Wednesday 15 March 2023
# Revenue
€1.1 million worth of cannabis seized in Kildare
Gardaí arrested one man and investigations are ongoing.
49 minutes ago

REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,100,000 during a raid in Co Kildare today.

Gardaí arrested one man, aged 43, who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Co. Kildare.

Joint Op 15032023 An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

The raid was part of an intelligence led operation targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kildare area and was a joint operation between the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
