Gardaí seize beer kegs, spirits and bar equipment after search of 'suspected Shebeen' in Kildare

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE have seized a significant amount of alcohol and bar equipment during a search of a premises suspected of being in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

As part of Operation Navigation, Gardaí commenced an operation yesterday in Athy and became aware “through social media” that a premises was operating contrary to the Liquor Licensing Regulations and that members of the public were congregating there in contravention of the Health Act 1947.

Gardaí conducted a search at 8pm under warrant of the “suspected Shebeen” premises and found a fully operational bar in a repurposed state.

Gardaí searched a suspected Shebeen premises in Kildare last night.



A fully operational bar was located. Bar equipment seized. Investigation underway.



— Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 24, 2020

The premises was fitted with a bar, stools, tables, chairs, 70-inch flat screen television, and a full-size pool table, Gardaí said.

There were several beer taps on the bar, along with an under bar cooler and kegs. There was also a smoking area, store room and toilet on the premises.

During the course of this search, Gardaí seized five kegs of beer, a significant amount of spirits and bottled beers, and various bar equipment including taps, gas and coolers, Gardaí said in statement.

“A full investigation is now underway into this matter and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the statement continued.

“An Garda Síochána would appeal to anyone with information about the operation of illegal Shebeen’s to contact their local Garda Station.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.”