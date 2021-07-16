#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 16 July 2021
Gardaí seize cash, designer clothing and electronics in drug raids

€16,245 and £3,280 in cash were seized from two properties in Dublin.

By Jane Moore Friday 16 Jul 2021, 7:09 PM
1 hour ago 6,497 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5497837
Gardaí provided this photo of cash seized in one of the raids.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí provided this photo of cash seized in one of the raids.
Gardaí provided this photo of cash seized in one of the raids.
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ SEIZED OVER €250,000 in cash, designer clothing and handbags during search operations in Dublin and Meath this week. 

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) and local Gardaí conducted a joint search operation on five premises on Wednesday. 

Two residential properties in Dublin 1 and Dublin 15 were searched, as well as three professional premises in Dublin and Meath. 

During the search of the residential properties, Gardaí seized €16,245 and £3,280 in cash,  designer clothing and handbags, electronic devices and documents relating to financial and property transactions. 

As a result of further inquiries relating to this investigation, CAB seized funds totalling €238,000 today. 

The CAB investigation is focused on an individual who is believed to be involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses.

Seperately, two people were arrested in Dublin today after Gardaí seized €133,600 worth of cannabis during a search operation in Blanchardstown. 

One man, aged 22 and one woman, aged 41 were arrested and are currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Gardaí attached to the Drugs Unit at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the Revenue Customs Service today. 

The operation is part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Blanchardstown area. 

The seized drugs will be forwarded for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing. 

