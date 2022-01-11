#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 11 January 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí seize almost €500,000 in cash they allege belongs to organised crime group

The money was found in a truck when gardaí stopped it at the exit of the tunnel near Dublin Port.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 10:30 PM
53 minutes ago 5,853 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5651762
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

ANTI-ORGANISED CRIME gardai have seized almost €500,000 in cash when they stopped a truck near Dublin Port. 

Detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) stopped the truck as it exited the Port Tunnel near the import and export facility at 8.15pm on Monday.

A spokesperson said that the operation was part of an ongoing operation against organised crime groups. 

While searching the heavy goods vehicle, cash totalling €488,000 was found – detectives have alleged this is the proceeds of crime.

Following the discovery the gardaí continued their enquiries and arrested a 34-year-old man – he is detained at Mountjoy Garda Station where he can be held for a maximum of seven days. 

“The detained person was arrested arising from suspicion associated with his alleged involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking, pursuant to the provisions of section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 2006,” a spokesperson said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, who is head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), said that a focus of the force’s efforts were to go after gangland money.

“The outcome of this operation today reflects the fact that, in 2022, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) will continue to prioritise the targeting of assets that are believed to be proceeds of crime, with a view to seizing the assets and initiating prosecutions in relation to those suspected to be engaged in money laundering and associated offences,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie