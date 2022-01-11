Gardaí seize almost €500,000 in cash they allege belongs to organised crime group

ANTI-ORGANISED CRIME gardai have seized almost €500,000 in cash when they stopped a truck near Dublin Port.

Detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) stopped the truck as it exited the Port Tunnel near the import and export facility at 8.15pm on Monday.

A spokesperson said that the operation was part of an ongoing operation against organised crime groups.

While searching the heavy goods vehicle, cash totalling €488,000 was found – detectives have alleged this is the proceeds of crime.

Following the discovery the gardaí continued their enquiries and arrested a 34-year-old man – he is detained at Mountjoy Garda Station where he can be held for a maximum of seven days.

“The detained person was arrested arising from suspicion associated with his alleged involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking, pursuant to the provisions of section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 2006,” a spokesperson said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, who is head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), said that a focus of the force’s efforts were to go after gangland money.

“The outcome of this operation today reflects the fact that, in 2022, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) will continue to prioritise the targeting of assets that are believed to be proceeds of crime, with a view to seizing the assets and initiating prosecutions in relation to those suspected to be engaged in money laundering and associated offences,” he said.