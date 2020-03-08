This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenager 'seriously injured' on O'Connell Street

The 18-year-old was brought to The Mater Hospital and is being treated for his injuries, which are being described as “serious”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 9:25 AM
58 minutes ago 13,262 Views 3 Comments
File photo of O'Connell Street, Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a teenager was seriously injured in an incident on O’Connell Street, Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said that between 3.30pm and 4pm, an 18-year-old was “seriously injured” after he left a premises on O’Connell Street.

The injured man was brought to The Mater Hospital and is being treated for his injuries, which are being described as “serious”.

Gardaí said that the suspect offender, who is also aged 18, fled the scene and after initial enquiries. The suspect was arrested a short time later.

He was taken to Store Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was released in the early hours of this morning. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the assault on O’Connell Street, Dublin 1 yesterday afternoon between 3.30pm and 4pm to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

