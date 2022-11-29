Gardaí appeal for information following incident of endangerment in Dundalk

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAI ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an incident of endangerment involving a car and a bicycle in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Sunday.
The cyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to receive treatment for his injuries. He has since been discharged.
The incident occurred at approximately 3pm on 27 November on the Castletown Road.
Gardaí said that the driver of the car left the scene.
Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward to them.
Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Castletown Road area on Sunday between 2.50pm and 3.05pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (3)