Gardaí appeal for information following incident of endangerment in Dundalk

GARDAI ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an incident of endangerment involving a car and a bicycle in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Sunday.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was later taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to receive treatment for his injuries. He has since been discharged.

The incident occurred at approximately 3pm on 27 November on the Castletown Road.

Gardaí said that the driver of the car left the scene.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward to them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Castletown Road area on Sunday between 2.50pm and 3.05pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.