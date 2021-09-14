COUNTRY MUSIC STAR Garth Brooks is reportedly planning a series of concerts in Croke Park in September 2022.

It got very little media coverage at the time, but you may be aware that Brooks cancelled five gigs at the Dublin venue in summer 2014 after he was not granted a license.

Virgin Media News yesterday reported that negotiations are being finalised for the singer to hold at least three concnerts at the Dublin venue next year.

Croke Park and Aiken Promotions have not commented on the story to date.

Poll: Would you buy tickets if Garth Brooks plays in Ireland?

