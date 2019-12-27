This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 27 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

BBC defends use of word 'f****t' in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Characters Nessa and Uncle Bryan, played by Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon, sang Fairytale of New York during the show.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 27 Dec 2019, 5:39 PM
45 minutes ago 7,696 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4948318
Image: BBC
Image: BBC

THE BBC HAS defended the use of the word ‘f****t’ in a performance of The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

During the show, characters Nessa and Uncle Bryan, played by Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon, sang the song, including the word ‘f****t’.

There has been a debate in recent years about whether the word should be censored in the song. Recently, Shane McGowan said he had included the word in the song because it fit with the way the flawed character would speak but that he is “absolutely fine” with it being censored.

There was criticism of the decision not to change the word in the Christmas special:

The BBC defended the choice. A spokesperson said: “Fairytale of New York is a very popular, much-loved Christmas song played widely throughout the festive season, and the lyrics are well established with the audience.”

In an interview with The Sun, Ruth Jones who co-wrote the show, also spoke about the decision to stick to the original lyrics.

“It is a different climate. But we have to remain true to the characters, to who they were,” she said.

“Characters in Gavin and Stacey are kind and big-hearted, I believe. So I think no one is going to be intentionally hurtful. But by the same token, they’re not necessarily going to be completely politically correct or be aware of political correctness.”

Gavin and Stacey was the most watched show on Christmas Day with 11.6 million viewers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie