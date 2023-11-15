LIVE: Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital; Some Irish citizens begin leaving Gaza

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 6 minutes ago
ISRAEL FORCES HAVE raided Gaza’s largest hospital, targeting what they say is a Hamas command centre in tunnels beneath thousands of patients and civilians seeking refuge from intense combat.
It comes as some Irish citizens have begun leaving Gaza via the Rafah border crossing this morning, as The Journal is reporting this morning from sources.
The operation at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital brings to a head weeks of growing concern for the people trapped inside in grim conditions, and marks a key objective for Israel’s campaign to destroy Hamas.
The United Nations has said it estimates that at least 2,300 people – patients, staff and displaced civilians – are inside and may be unable to escape because of fierce fighting.
Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin is heading to the Middle East today to visit Egypt, Israel and Palestine in the coming days.
Follow the latest developments below.
Updates from Hayley Halpin
Journalist Hannah McCarthy, who is based in Jerusalem, reports for The Journal that 30 Irish citizens and immediate family members included on a list of people permitted to leave Gaza are currently at the Rafah crossing awaiting buses to bring them to Egypt.
Not all the Irish citizens who want to leave Gaza have been included in today’s departure list but it is anticipated that they will be granted permission to leave in the coming days, if the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt remains open.
In particular, the two children of Belfast-born Khalid Al-Astal aged three and one, whose mother Ashwak Jendia died from injuries sustained by an Israeli airstrike last month have not been included in today’s list.
Irish citizen Zak Hania and his six family members also have not been included on today’s departure list. Hania was living in Al Shati camp but left northern Gaza for the southern part of the enclave, along with more than tens of thousands of fleeing Palestinian in the previous days.
A group of 30 Irish people are currently gathered at the Rafah crossing waiting to leave Gaza after a month living under heavy bombardment with dwindling water and food. Their passports have been stamped by Gazan authorities and they're waiting for a bus to the Egyptian side— Hannah McCarthy (@Hannahmc_carthy) November 15, 2023
In the list seen by The Journal, nationals from EU countries including Austria, Sweden and Spain have been included on today’s evacuation list, as well as nationals from Norway, Switzerland, Bahrain, Belarus, Russia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Kazakhstan and Moldova.
In addition, over 80 Palestinian children receiving cancer treatment at Al-Rantisi Hospital have been included.
Three Irish citizens working for the UN will remain in Gaza helping to deliver the humanitarian response as the enclave struggles to cope with over 11,000 deaths and the displacement of the majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents.— Hannah McCarthy (@Hannahmc_carthy) November 15, 2023
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there is no indication that Ireland was penalised in the evacuations for its stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Three Irish citizens working for the UN will remain in Gaza helping to deliver the humanitarian response in the besieged Palestinian enclave where over 11,000 people are now estimated to have died and the majority of the 2.3 million population have been displaced from their homes.
Meanwhile, Irish-born doctor Dr. Ahmed Al Mukalati gave an interview by phone to Al Jazeera Arabic last night from al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city where Israeli troops have seized control. He described shootings and the sound of tanks around the hospital and said that staff were staying away from windows to avoid being shot at. A senior plastic surgeon, Mr Al Mukalati told RTÉ last month that his family who were staying in the hospital may evacuate but that he would not leave Al Shifa Hospital where he had been treating patients injured from Israeli air strikes.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has said that Israel’s conflict with Hamas is “against the existence of Palestinians”, in a speech marking the 35th anniversary of the Palestinian declaration of independence.
“It is a war against the existence of the Palestinians, against the Palestinian national identity, the identity of the land and the identity of its inhabitants,” Abbas said in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which is separated geographically from the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari has tweeted an update on what Israel has described as a “targeted operation” at the Al-Shifa hospital.
“IDF forces continue to operate in a targeted manner in a part of the al-Shifa hospital area where they are scanning for infrastructure and terrorist means of the terrorist organisation Hamas,” he said.
He also claimed the IDF has “delivered humanitarian equipment and placed it at the entrance of the hospital”.
כוחות צה״ל ממשיכים לפעול באופן ממוקד בחלק ממרחב בית החולים שיפאא' בו הם סורקים אחר תשתיות ואמצעי טרור של ארגון הטרור חמאס.— דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) November 15, 2023
כמו כן, הכוחות מסרו ציוד הומניטרי והניחו אותו בכניסה לבית החולים. pic.twitter.com/RmzeJFZzoV
Irish citizens leaving Gaza
As we reported earlier, a number of Irish citizens cleared to evacuate Gaza have begun leaving through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt this morning.
Arrangements are in place for staff from the Irish Embassy in Cairo to meet them and to provide them with consular assistance and support, including with onward travel to Ireland.
“We expect additional Irish citizens and dependants in Gaza to be on the list in the coming days,” a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier this morning.
“We are working tirelessly to ensure that all those who wish to do so will be able to exit as soon as possible.”
The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, has said he is “appalled by reports of military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza”.
“The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns,” he said.
“Hospitals are not battlegrounds.”
I'm appalled by reports of military raids in Al Shifa hospital in #Gaza.— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) November 15, 2023
The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns.
Hospitals are not battlegrounds.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has said in a statement that it is “extremely concerned about the impact on sick and wounded people, medical staff, and civilians”.
“All measures to avoid any consequences on them must be taken,” it said, insisting that “patients, medical staff, and civilians must be at all times protected”.
The ICRC added that it was “in contact with all concerned authorities and we continue to closely monitor the situation”.
Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning that the Al-Shifa hospital and its surroundings have been “under attacks” for the last few days, which led to much of the hospital being damaged.
“The hospital has suffered from lack of fuel for the last few days, lack of clean water and also lack of oxygen supply to the ICUs, to the incubators of the babies,” he said.
“About seven babies died because of the lack of oxygen. The other babies have been moved to different units to make sure they are alive and they have survived.”
Al-Mandhari said Israeli authorities “have no right to directly attack the hospital, regardless of their allegations” about Hamas.
“We keep repeating the same thing to all conflicting parties that healthcare is fully protected according to international humanitarian law,” he said.
“Any attack is considered as a breach and it has to be really investigated.”
He described conditions at Gaza’s other hospitals as “very, very bad” and getting worse “every second”.
“Out of the 36 hospitals in Gaza, nine are only functioning partially. Those nine are lacking basic essential supplies fuel, water, food, as well as security.
“The hospitals are closing one-by-one. There are around 9,000 patients with cancer. There are around 1,000 with renal failure. There are around 50,000 pregnant ladies… the situation is very dire.”
Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin is heading to the Middle East today to visit Egypt, Israel and Palestine in the coming days.
He is expected to meet the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
Government sources have said one reason behind the trip, which was scheduled just this week, is to push for the some 40 Irish citizens to be allowed to leave the region.
It is understood that some Irish citizens have begun leaving Gaza via the Rafah border crossing this morning. The process is likely to take several hours.
It has not yet been confirmed how many Irish citizens will be permitted to cross the border today.
Aymen Shaheen and his family are also expecting to cross through the Rafah border today.
The Department of Foreign Affairs contacted Aymen Shaheen, his wife Suha, his 19-year-old daughter Rawan and 12-year-old son Ibrahim last night, RTÉ reported.
The family were around 4km from the border this morning.
“It’s dangerous, but we can move, we have to do it,” Aymen Shaheen told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.
Shaheen said he is feeling “fantasic” that he and his family will be able to leave Gaza, adding that it’s like being chosen by God to survive.
Speaking of the situation in Gaza, he said: “Everything in Gaza is upside down … nothing is the same, nothing in Gaza today is the same as 40 days ago.
“It’s hard to find food, hard to find water, hard to find bread. It’s hard for everyone. I am lucky, I am so happy that I am going to leave.”
Irish citizen Aymen Shaheen and family are hoping to be allowed across the border at Rafah today. They lived in Ireland for nine years before moving to Gaza last summer. We’ll follow the progress of the Shaheens and up to 30 other Irish citizens throughout the programme pic.twitter.com/Ysg88vf0hX— Morning Ireland (@morningireland) November 15, 2023
Irish father-of-three Ibrahim Alagha, who has been in Gaza since the conflict started, told The Journal last night that he was yet to receive a call regarding being on the list to cross the border.
“I’m waiting. I’m patiently waiting for a call. So hopefully within the next hour or two, I will get the news,” he said at the time.
RTÉ’s Morning Ireland spoke to Alagha this morning and he had made his way to the border after receiving notice from the Department of Foreign Affairs that he was on the list to cross.
Alagha and his family travelled from the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip this morning.
He said the journey was “calm” and it “all went smoothly”.
Alagha said he has “mixed feelings” about leaving Gaza.
“On one side I’m going back home, going back to my normal life,” he said, adding that on the other hand he will be leaving behind friends.
Irish citizens
A group of Irish citizens have been cleared to evacuate Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt today, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed this morning.
The Department said last night that a number Irish citizens in Gaza were expected to be notified that their names are included on a list to leave the territory into Egypt through the Rafah crossing.
In a statement this morning, a spokesperson for the Department said that “a first group of Irish citizens and dependants has been cleared to exit through the Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt today”.
“Arrangements are in place for staff from the Irish Embassy in Cairo to meet them and to provide them with consular assistance and support, including with onward travel to Ireland,” they said.
“We expect additional Irish citizens and dependants in Gaza to be on the list in the coming days. We are working tirelessly to ensure that all those who wish to do so will be able to exit as soon as possible.”
This would allow Irish citizens, who have been stuck in Gaza since conflict broke out in the region, to leave for the first time.
Citing the Gaza health ministry, UN humanitarian agency OCHA said 40 patients had died in Al-Shifa today, while hospital director Abu Salmiya said 179 bodies had been interred in a mass grave inside the complex.
UN secretary-general António Guterres has said he is “deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza”.
“In the name of humanity, I call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”
I am deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 14, 2023
In the name of humanity, I call for an immediate humanitarian cease fire.
US reaction
The White House reiterated its concerns for the safety of civilians shortly after the raid on the hospital began today.
“We do not support striking a hospital from the air and we don’t want to see a firefight in a hospital,” a National Security Council spokesperson said.
The official added that there should not be a situation in which “innocent people, helpless people, sick people trying to get medical care they deserve are caught in the crossfire”.
Earlier, the White House had said that US intelligence sources corroborated Israel’s claim that Hamas and another Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad, had buried an operational “command and control node” under Al-Shifa.
Hamas, which has repeatedly denied the claims, today said US President Joe Biden was “wholly responsible” for the assault, accusing his administration of giving Israel “the green light … to commit more massacres against civilians”.
Israel has said that the military use of the hospital “jeopardises” its “protected status under international law”, a claim that many international human rights lawyers refute.
Earlier today, Israeli forces raided Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital, the largest hospital in the territory, targeting what they say is a Hamas command centre in tunnels beneath thousands of patients and civilians seeking refuge from intense combat.
Dozens of Israeli soldiers, some wearing face masks and shooting in the air, ordered young men to surrender, a journalist in contact with AFP said.
Youssef Abu Rish, an official from the Gaza health ministry who was in the hospital, told AFP he could see tanks inside the complex and “dozens of soldiers and commandos inside the emergency and reception buildings”.
Israel said the raid was being executed based on “an operational necessity”.
The United Nations has said it estimates that at least 2,300 people – patients, staff and displaced civilians – are inside and may be unable to escape because of fierce fighting.
Witnesses have described conditions inside the hospital as horrific.
We will continue to bring updates on the situation throughout the day.
Includes reporting by Press Association and © AFP 2023
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site