LIVE: Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital; Some Irish citizens begin leaving Gaza

Journalist Hannah McCarthy, who is based in Jerusalem, reports for The Journal that 30 Irish citizens and immediate family members included on a list of people permitted to leave Gaza are currently at the Rafah crossing awaiting buses to bring them to Egypt.

Not all the Irish citizens who want to leave Gaza have been included in today’s departure list but it is anticipated that they will be granted permission to leave in the coming days, if the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt remains open.

In particular, the two children of Belfast-born Khalid Al-Astal aged three and one, whose mother Ashwak Jendia died from injuries sustained by an Israeli airstrike last month have not been included in today’s list.

Irish citizen Zak Hania and his six family members also have not been included on today’s departure list. Hania was living in Al Shati camp but left northern Gaza for the southern part of the enclave, along with more than tens of thousands of fleeing Palestinian in the previous days.

A group of 30 Irish people are currently gathered at the Rafah crossing waiting to leave Gaza after a month living under heavy bombardment with dwindling water and food. Their passports have been stamped by Gazan authorities and they're waiting for a bus to the Egyptian side — Hannah McCarthy (@Hannahmc_carthy) November 15, 2023

In the list seen by The Journal, nationals from EU countries including Austria, Sweden and Spain have been included on today’s evacuation list, as well as nationals from Norway, Switzerland, Bahrain, Belarus, Russia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Kazakhstan and Moldova.

In addition, over 80 Palestinian children receiving cancer treatment at Al-Rantisi Hospital have been included.

Three Irish citizens working for the UN will remain in Gaza helping to deliver the humanitarian response as the enclave struggles to cope with over 11,000 deaths and the displacement of the majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents. — Hannah McCarthy (@Hannahmc_carthy) November 15, 2023

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there is no indication that Ireland was penalised in the evacuations for its stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, Irish-born doctor Dr. Ahmed Al Mukalati gave an interview by phone to Al Jazeera Arabic last night from al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city where Israeli troops have seized control. He described shootings and the sound of tanks around the hospital and said that staff were staying away from windows to avoid being shot at. A senior plastic surgeon, Mr Al Mukalati told RTÉ last month that his family who were staying in the hospital may evacuate but that he would not leave Al Shifa Hospital where he had been treating patients injured from Israeli air strikes.