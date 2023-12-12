Israel hits more targets as UN agency chief likens Gaza to 'hell on earth'

ISRAELI FORCES HAVE been battling Hamas militants and bombing more targets in the devastated Gaza Strip today as the UN General Assembly was due to vote on a new demand for a ceasefire.

More than two months into the conflict sparked by Hamas’s 7 October attack, the visiting chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, likened Gaza to “hell on earth”.

The Gaza health ministry updated the death toll in Gaza to 18,412, mostly women and children.

Hamas said Israeli forces raided a hospital in Gaza City, the biggest urban centre.

“Israeli occupation forces are storming Kamal Adwan hospital after besieging and bombing it for days,” Ashraf al-Qudra said, accusing troops of rounding up men in the hospital courtyard, including medical staff.

The army did not immediately comment, but Israel has repeatedly accused the Islamist group of using hospitals, schools, mosques and tunnels beneath them as military bases – claims Hamas has denied.

Hamas is an Islamic militant group who are deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel, the US and the EU, among other powers. It has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 after winning the 2006 Palestinian elections and taking power by force.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said earlier that “the hospital remains surrounded by Israeli troops and tanks, and fighting with armed groups has been reported in its vicinity for three consecutive days”.

It said two mothers were killed in a strike on the maternity ward and that about 3,000 internally displaced people were trapped in the facility amid reports of “extreme shortages of water, food and power”.

The conflict began with Hamas’s 7 October attacks that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around 240 hostages taken back to Gaza.

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians inspect a site after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo

Israel has responded to the unprecedented attack with an offensive aiming to destroy Hamas that has reduced much of Gaza to rubble.

UN agencies and aid groups fear the Palestinian territory will soon be overwhelmed by starvation and disease and are pleading with Israel to boost efforts to protect civilians.

Air and artillery strikes again rained down on multiple targets in Gaza, a day after Defence Minister Yoav Gallant claimed significant progress in the conflict, now in its third month.

“Hamas is on the verge of dissolution – the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is taking over its last strongholds,” said Gallant.

‘WWII-level devastation’

The conflict has deepened the suffering in Gaza, whose devastation the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has compared that of Germany during World War II.

The UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war, half of them children.

Israeli air strikes killed at least 24 people in Rafah near the border with Egypt, where tens of thousands are seeking shelter, the health ministry said.

One strike left a deep crater and gutted surrounding buildings. Teenagers were salvaging belongings from the debris with their hands, a young girl retrieving some notebooks.

“There are still people under the rubble,” said local resident Abu Jazar, 23. ”We call on the Arab people and the world to put on pressure to stop the strikes on Gaza.”

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Rafah Alamy Stock Photo

At Rafah hospital, bereaved father Hani Abu Jamaa was holding the body of his young daughter Sidal, who was killed by shrapnel.

He said there had been strong explosions overnight and that he only found she was dead when he tried to wake her in the morning.

“Even if I live 100 years, I will never find another like her,” he said, crying. “May God have mercy on her, oh Lord.”

Israel yesterday said it will conduct additional examinations on relief supplies, before they are dispatched to the Palestinian territory through the Rafah crossing.

‘No water, no power, no bread’

Israel’s military said it had struck a rocket launch site in Jabalia near Gaza City that had fired on Sderot in southern Israel, and found hundreds of shells and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in a Hamas compound.

The army has lost 105 soldiers in the offensive, it said today, including 13 killed by friendly fire and others in accidents.

Fighting and heavy bombardment in the south of Gaza, where Israel had previously urged civilians to seek safety, have left people with few places to go.

In central Gaza, Al-Aqsa hospital was inundated with victims yesterday, including dozens of screaming children, after Israeli strikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Alamy Stock Photo Israeli troops are seen near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel Alamy Stock Photo

In Gaza City, thousands of Palestinians set up camp at a UN agency headquarters after nearby homes and shops were destroyed by Israeli strikes.

An AFP correspondent said both the Islamic and adjacent Al-Azhar universities had been reduced to rubble, as had the police station.

“There is no water. There is no electricity, no bread, no milk for the children, and no diapers,” said Rami al-Dahduh, 23, a tailor.

New UN meeting

The UN General Assembly is due to vote later today on a non-binding resolution demanding “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

The draft text, seen by AFP, largely reproduces the resolution blocked by the United States, a key ally of Israel, at a UN Security Council vote on Friday.

Arab countries called the new special session of the General Assembly following a visit to the Rafah border by more than a dozen Security Council ambassadors.

Fears of a wider conflict continue to grow, with Iran-backed groups targeting US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria, and daily exchanges of fire along Israel’s border with Lebanon.

France said one of its frigates shot down a drone that was threatening a Norwegian-flagged tanker during a missile attack claimed by Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

Includes reporting by Hayley Halpin and © AFP 2023