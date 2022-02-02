Quiz: How much do you know about gender equality in Ireland?

AS WE NEAR the end of The Good Information Project’s first cycle of the new year, it’s time to reflect on what we’ve learned about gender equality.

This month’s coverage has looked at the rich history of what women have achieved in Ireland, and highlighted the many challenges that remain.

We’ve brought you interactive reporting on childcare to thorough analyses of the obstacles facing women in sectors such as academia, medicine, politics, personal finance and the digital space.

We’re signing off with a quiz so you can test your own knowledge of Ireland’s performance when it comes to gender balance.

Which article of Bunreacht na hÉireann stipulates that: "... by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved"? Article 31.2 Article 41.2

Article 42.1 Article 42.2 Which of these countries has a narrower pay gap than Ireland? USA United Kingdom

Australia Poland To the nearest whole number, what percentage of seats in Dáil Éireann are held by women? 23% 25%

27% 33% In which of these medical fields do Irish women make up more than half of the workforce? Neurosurgery Urology

Cardiology Infectious diseases The Gender Pay Gap Information Act currently requires companies of what size to report their gender pay gap? 100 employees 250 employees

350 employees 500 employees Women's contributions to historical events have frequently been overlooked. Mary Elmes is most closely associated with humanitarian aid during which war? Irish War of Independence World War I

World War II The Irish Civil War 18% of Irish women believe they are treated equally in the workplace, according to an Ireland Thinks/TGIP poll. What percentage of Irish men believe women are treated equally in the workplace? 18% 35%

34% 46% How many of Ireland's 13 MEPs are women? 3 4

5 6 In what year was the Marriage Bar lifted? 1963 1969

1973 1975 Mabel Cahill is associated with which sport? Tennis Camogie

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.