Quiz: How much do you know about gender equality in Ireland?

We’ve spent the last month looking at the progress being made – and the work left to be done.

By Carl Kinsella Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 8:00 PM
Image: Alamy
AS WE NEAR the end of The Good Information Project’s first cycle of the new year, it’s time to reflect on what we’ve learned about gender equality. 

This month’s coverage has looked at the rich history of what women have achieved in Ireland, and highlighted the many challenges that remain.

We’ve brought you interactive reporting on childcare to thorough analyses of the obstacles facing women in sectors such as academia, medicine, politics, personal finance and the digital space.

We’re signing off with a quiz so you can test your own knowledge of Ireland’s performance when it comes to gender balance.

Which article of Bunreacht na hÉireann stipulates that: "... by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved"?
Article 31.2
Article 41.2

Article 42.1
Article 42.2
Which of these countries has a narrower pay gap than Ireland?
USA
United Kingdom

Australia
Poland
To the nearest whole number, what percentage of seats in Dáil Éireann are held by women?
23%
25%

27%
33%
In which of these medical fields do Irish women make up more than half of the workforce?
Neurosurgery
Urology

Cardiology
Infectious diseases
The Gender Pay Gap Information Act currently requires companies of what size to report their gender pay gap?
100 employees
250 employees

350 employees
500 employees
Women's contributions to historical events have frequently been overlooked. Mary Elmes is most closely associated with humanitarian aid during which war?
Irish War of Independence
World War I

World War II
The Irish Civil War
18% of Irish women believe they are treated equally in the workplace, according to an Ireland Thinks/TGIP poll. What percentage of Irish men believe women are treated equally in the workplace?
18%
35%

34%
46%
How many of Ireland's 13 MEPs are women?
3
4

5
6
In what year was the Marriage Bar lifted?
1963
1969

1973
1975
Mabel Cahill is associated with which sport?
Tennis
Camogie

Rugby
Hockey
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Expert

You scored out of !
Impressive

You scored out of !
Not bad

You scored out of !
Time to brush up


This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

