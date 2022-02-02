Quiz: How much do you know about gender equality in Ireland?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
AS WE NEAR the end of The Good Information Project’s first cycle of the new year, it’s time to reflect on what we’ve learned about gender equality.
This month’s coverage has looked at the rich history of what women have achieved in Ireland, and highlighted the many challenges that remain.
We’ve brought you interactive reporting on childcare to thorough analyses of the obstacles facing women in sectors such as academia, medicine, politics, personal finance and the digital space.
We’re signing off with a quiz so you can test your own knowledge of Ireland’s performance when it comes to gender balance.
This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.
