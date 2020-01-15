This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Parties are out and about for the first full day of general election campaigning

The Taoiseach hit the road to Monaghan.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 12:20 PM
24 minutes ago 1,267 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4966437
Image: Damien Eagers
Image: Damien Eagers

TODAY IS THE first full day of campaigning in the general election, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar letting it being known that he wanted to get out of the Dublin for the occasion.

Varadkar is in Monaghan at forklift company Combilift, a big employer in the area that has been visited by numerous  politicians and media outlets over the last few years due its location near the border.

Varadkar wasn’t alone either having being joined by frontbench ministers Simon Coveney, Paschal Donohoe, Heather Humphreys, as well as Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee. 

Unsurprisingly, Fine Gael was using the occasion to focus on Brexit, calling Coveney and McEntee a “winning team” and insisting Brexit was “at half time”. 

Fianna Fáil are keeping it closer to home by hosting their opening press conference of the campaign at their election headquarters in Cumberland Street.

Party leader Micheál Martin is there from midday along with along with deputy leader and director of elections Dara Calleary. 

The party’s leader in the Seanad Catherine Ardagh is also front and centre. Fianna Fail are hoping she’ll be elected to the Dáil this time around after falling some 40 votes short last time out. 

Labour start their campaign at the Glass Bottle site in Ringsend in Dublin where the focus will be on housing

Party leader Brendan Howlin will join senator and former TD for the area Kevin Humphreys where the party says they will highlight the failure to build homes on the site. 

A canvass walk-through in Sandymount village will follow. 

The Green Party are out a little bit later today at 2pm, launching their campaign at the Royal Society of Antiquaries Ireland with their three TDs from the recently dissolved Dáil: Eamon Ryan, Catherine Martin and Joe O’Brien. 

Pippa Hackett who the party is running in Laois-Offaly is also out.

Sinn Féin and Solidarity/People Before Profit also have campaign events today. 

