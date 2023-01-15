Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 15 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
dpa via AP Police officers push back demonstrators on the edge of the opencast lignite mine Garzweiler at the village Luetzerath
# Germany
Some 70 police injured as climate activists protest over German village's destruction
The site, which has been earmarked for a coal mine expansion, attracted thousands of protesters yesterday including Greta Thunberg.
1.2k
1
19 minutes ago

AROUND 70 POLICE officers have been injured in environmental protests at a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, police authorities have said.

In an operation that began on Wednesday, hundreds of police have been removing activists from the doomed hamlet of Luetzerath in western Germany.

The site, which has become a symbol of resistance to fossil fuels, attracted thousands of protesters yesterday, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Some of the protesters clashed with police. The organisers reported that dozens had been injured.

A spokesman today said the tally of police injuries was down to difficult conditions on the ground since Wednesday, as well as yesterday’s clashes.

embedded270560191 AP People attend a protest rally at the Garzweiler opencast mine. AP

Criminal proceedings have been launched in around 150 cases, police said, including for resistance against police officers, damage to property and breach of the peace.

Activists on Saturday had accused the police of using “massive batons, pepper spray… water cannons, dogs and horses”.

At least 20 activists had been taken to hospital for treatment, said Birte Schramm, a medic with the group. Some of them had been beaten on the head and in the stomach by police, she said.

Organisers said that 35,000 protesters demonstrated on Saturday. Police put the figure at 15,000.

Thunberg has tweeted from the site since arriving there on Friday, joining the protest which she said had started with local people resisting the expansion “for years”.

The situation on the ground was “very calm” today, the police spokesman said.

About a dozen activists were still holed up in tree houses and at least two were hiding in an underground tunnel, according to the police.

Luetzerath — deserted for some time by its former inhabitants — is being demolished to make way for the extension of the adjacent open-cast coal mine.

The mine, already one of the largest in Europe, is operated by energy firm RWE.

The expansion is going ahead in spite of plans to phase out coal by 2030, with the government blaming the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     