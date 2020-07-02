This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 July, 2020
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in Jeffrey Epstein probe

Maxell was detained in New Hampshire and is due to appear in court there later in the day.

By AFP Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 2:55 PM
Ghislaine Maxwell pictured in 2000.
Image: PA
Ghislaine Maxwell pictured in 2000.
Image: PA

BRITISH SOCIALITE GHISLAINE Maxwell has been arrested in New Hampshire on charges related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. 

The former girlfriend of late financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested by FBI officers investigating his sex crimes, multiple US media outlets reported.

NBC and ABC said Maxwell, the daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, was detained in New Hampshire and is due to appear in court there later in the day.

Epstein was found dead on 10 August in a federal jail in Manhattan as he awaited trial charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. A coroner ruled that he died by suicide.

Updates to follow… 

