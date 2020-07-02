British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in Jeffrey Epstein probe

BRITISH SOCIALITE GHISLAINE Maxwell has been arrested in New Hampshire on charges related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The former girlfriend of late financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested by FBI officers investigating his sex crimes, multiple US media outlets reported.

NBC and ABC said Maxwell, the daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, was detained in New Hampshire and is due to appear in court there later in the day.

Epstein was found dead on 10 August in a federal jail in Manhattan as he awaited trial charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. A coroner ruled that he died by suicide.

Updates to follow…