Wednesday 29 December 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work through new year’s holiday if they do not reach verdict

It was the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the month-long trial.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 6:15 PM
30 minutes ago 2,164 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5642672
Image: PA
Image: PA

JURORS DELIBERATING THE fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial have been told they would have to work through the new year’s holiday after they inquired about that possibility – the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the month-long trial.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Alison J Nathan cited an “astronomical spike” in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City as she explained to lawyers out of the jury’s presence why she was asking jurors to work at least an extra hour each day and every day through the week.

Minutes after arriving to begin deliberations on Wednesday, the jurors sent the judge a note asking if they were also required to work on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with the latter falling on a Saturday.

Judge Nathan sent them a note saying that they were, unless any of them faced a “substantial hardship” because of immovable commitments.

The jury also asked for transcripts of testimony from five trial witnesses as it weighs the evidence prosecutors presented to try to prove allegations that Maxwell recruited and groomed teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein – and herself – to sexually abuse.

Maxwell appeared encouraged by the long deliberations, with her eyes lighting up after the judge received a request by the jury for transcripts of testimony from some defence witnesses.

They included a memory expert who testified that memories can be corrupted over time by outside influences.

Defence lawyers say that Maxwell was made a scapegoat by the US government after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited his own sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell, 60, was arrested in July 2020 and, deemed a flight risk, has been held without bail ever since.

Judge Nathan has repeatedly rejected bail attempts, including a 28.5 million dollar (£21 million) package that would have required Maxwell to submit to 24-hour armed guards at her residence to ensure her appearance in court.

