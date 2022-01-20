Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers request retrial after sex trafficking conviction

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
LAWYERS FOR BRITISH socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have officially requested a retrial after her conviction for sex trafficking.
In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, her lawyer Bobbi C Sternheim wrote: “Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her motion for a new trial.”
The lawyer added: “We request that all submissions pertaining to juror no. 50 remain under seal until the court rules on the motion.”
Maxwell, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial in New York, was found guilty of enticing vulnerable teenagers to Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
A late-June sentencing date has been set for her conviction.
More to follow…
