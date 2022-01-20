#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 20 January 2022
Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers request retrial after sex trafficking conviction

Maxwell was convicted of trafficking teenage girls for sex after a three-week trial in New York.

By Press Association Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 7:46 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LAWYERS FOR BRITISH socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have officially requested a retrial after her conviction for sex trafficking.

In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, her lawyer Bobbi C Sternheim wrote: “Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her motion for a new trial.”

The lawyer added: “We request that all submissions pertaining to juror no. 50 remain under seal until the court rules on the motion.”

Maxwell, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial in New York, was found guilty of enticing vulnerable teenagers to Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

A late-June sentencing date has been set for her conviction. 

More to follow…

Press Association

